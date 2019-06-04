Canada PM, pressed on Trump tariff comments, says will press ahead with trade pact ratification

FILE PHOTO: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during the opening of the Women Deliver 2019 Conference at the Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver, B.C., Canada June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, asked about U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on Mexico, on Tuesday said Ottawa would move ahead in a responsible way to ratify a new North American free trade pact.

Trudeau, speaking to reporters in Vancouver, also noted Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had recently said Mexico would continue the process of ratifying the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.