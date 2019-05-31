U.S. Chamber of Commerce mulls challenge of Trump tariffs on Mexican goods

Trucks are seen before arriving at a border customs control to cross into U.S. at the World Trade Bridge in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico May 31, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

(Reuters) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is looking at ways to challenge U.S. tariffs on Mexican goods, including legal options, an official with the influential business lobbying group said on Friday as a broad swath of industries reeled in response to a plan announced by U.S President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Trump said he will introduce punitive tariffs on June 10 if Mexico does not halt the flow of illegal immigration from Central America to the United States, statements that battered Mexican financial assets and hurt stocks worldwide.

The chamber is exploring legal questions and keeping options open, said Neil Bradley, executive vice president and chief policy officer at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

“We have no choice but to pursue every option available to push back,” Bradley told reporters on Friday.

Other industry groups have also slammed the move, saying it would cost American businesses, farmers and consumers who have already been bearing the brunt of a separate, lingering U.S. trade dispute with China.