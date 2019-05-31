Chevron says new U.S. tariffs may impair development of Mexican market

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Chevron Corp is seen in its booth at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba, Japan April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Oil giant Chevron Corp said on Friday the imposition of new tariffs may lead to retaliation by Mexico impairing the development of that nation’s recently opened market for imports of U.S. gasoline and diesel.

“Chevron supports free and fair trade, and believes the imposition of new tariffs should be balanced against the potential for new retaliatory actions that impair the development of new markets,” company spokesman Braden Reddall said.