Trump dismisses possible Republican backlash over Mexican tariff threat

LONDON/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned fellow Republicans in Congress not to block his efforts to impose tariffs on Mexico as part of his broader immigration fight, saying lawmakers would be “foolish” to cross him.

Trump, speaking at a news conference in London following a state visit to the United Kingdom, said he did not think congressional Republicans would follow through with any rebuke, and that he expected tariffs on goods imported from Mexico to go forward next week.

“I don’t think they will do that. I think if they do, it’s foolish,” Trump said.

Frustrated over the migrant crisis at the southern U.S. border with Mexico, Trump last week said he would impose tariffs on Mexican imports starting June 10 unless Mexico halted the flows of Central American immigrants crossing Mexico to reach the United States.

On Monday, the Washington Post reported that congressional Republicans were discussing whether they may need to act to block Trump’s planned tariffs, which has been criticized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and industry groups who worry about increased costs for U.S. businesses and consumers.

Politico on Monday also reported that Trump could face a major clash with Senate Republicans over the issue, and that Republicans were weighing whether a vote to block the tariffs would be possible or whether Democrats, who control the U.S. House of Representatives, might act first.

U.S. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday he thinks a solution will be worked out to avoid the tariffs.