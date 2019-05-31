Business News
May 31, 2019 / 8:31 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

White House aide says tariffs on Mexico should not jeopardize USMCA

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: White House counselor Kellyanne Conway walks toward reporters at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said on Friday that tariffs President Donald Trump has threatened to impose on Mexico in retaliation for illegal immigration should not jeopardize the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal, known as the USMCA.

Conway, speaking to reporters at the White House, said Mexico had not done enough to stop the flow of migrants over the U.S.-Mexico border. The U.S. Congress, she said, had done even less.

Reporting by Jeff Mason, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

