White House stands firm on Monday deadline for Mexico tariffs: spokeswoman

FILE PHOTO: The morning sky over the White House in Washington, U.S., May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is standing firm on its position that Mexico must make take significant new steps to halt the surge of Central American migrants by Monday, or face tariffs on its exports to the United States, spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Thursday.

“We are still moving forward with tariffs at this time,” Sanders said in a statement. Sanders was reacting to a report that the United States was looking at a delay for the tariffs as time for making a deal ran short.