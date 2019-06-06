Mexican foreign minister cites advances in U.S. immigration talks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Mexican officials have made some advances in their talks with U.S. officials to address the immigration crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Thursday after meetings at the U.S. State Department.

“We are going to continue talks this afternoon. We’re not done yet. I think we are advancing,” Ebrard told reporters in Spanish as he left the talks. Mexican officials will return later on Thursday for more discussions, he added.