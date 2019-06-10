Mexico says to consider 'safe third country' status if migration does not slow

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Monday that if migration at Mexico’s southern border does not decrease within 45 days, the government would begin talks with the United States about accepting a “safe third country” agreement.

The agreement would require migrants to submit asylum claims in Mexico rather than with U.S. authorities.

“We would start conversations about what they would like, which is for Mexico to become a safe third country,” said Ebrard, speaking on a Mexican radio program.