Mexico's Ebrard says talks with U.S. focused on migration flows, not tariffs

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard speaks during a news conference about the ongoing trade negotiations with the U.S., at the Mexican Embassy in Washington, U.S., June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Al Drago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said his meeting with U.S. officials on Wednesday focused on migration flows and what Mexico is trying to do to slow them rather than U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to impose tariffs over the issue.

“Today we don’t discuss the tariffs,” Ebrard told a news conference after his meetings with U.S. officials in Washington. “The dialogue was focused on migration flows and what Mexico is doing or is proposing to the United States, our concern about the Central American situation.”