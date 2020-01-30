Exclusive: New tensions surface over U.S.-Mexico seasonal farm trade

FILE PHOTO: The US flag (L), and the Mexico's flag are pictured on the international border bridge Paso del Norte in between El Paso US and Ciudad Juarez in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Fresh battle lines are being drawn that could lead to farm trade restrictions between the United States and Mexico, a letter from a top Mexican trade official seen by Reuters shows, despite the goodwill generated by the newly-signed USMCA trade pact.

In response to a letter earlier this month from the top U.S. trade negotiator pledging protectionist measures for farmers in the politically important states of Florida and Georgia, Mexico is promising to retaliate in kind if such steps are taken.

“If the U.S. government seeks any action of this kind against Mexican agricultural exports, the government of Mexico will apply similar measures to U.S. products,” Mexican Deputy Trade Minister Luz Maria de la Mora wrote in the letter seen by Reuters.