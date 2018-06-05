Mexico targets U.S. steel, pork, bourbon and motor boats

(Reuters) - Mexico responded in kind to U.S. President Donald Trump’s metals tariffs by imposing its own duties on American steel on Tuesday, while also targeting politically sensitive agricultural products from pork to bourbon.

FILE PHOTO - A pig, nearing market weight, stands in a pen at Duncan Farms in Polo, Illinois, U.S. April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

The following are some of the key tariffs imposed by Mexico:

STEEL PRODUCTS

25 percent rate on over 40 product designations, such as bars and flat-rolled steel.

In order to counter an expected wave of shipments to Mexico from countries that were hit by U.S. steel tariffs and are looking for other markets, Mexico put a 15 percent tariff on steel imports from other countries.

PORK PRODUCTS

20 percent on U.S. pork legs and shoulders as well as hams and sausages.

Mexico is the top export destination for U.S. pork by volume and bought 203,656 tonnes valued at $371.3 million from January to March, according to the U.S. Meat Export Federation, an industry group. Last year, the United States shipped $1.5 billion of pork to Mexico.

Iowa is the biggest U.S.-hog producing state, accounting for 30 percent of the nation’s inventory as of March 1, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data. North Carolina, Minnesota and Illinois are also major hog producers.

AGRICULTURAL GOODS

20 percent on apples, potatoes, cranberries, parmesan and grated cheese.

Mexico was the No. 1 market for U.S. apples in 2017, accounting for 25 percent of U.S. exports of $871.6 million, according to USDA data. Washington state accounts for about 85 percent of apple exports to Mexico, totaling about $210 million to $220 million annually, according to Mark Powers, president of the Northwest Horticultural Council, a trade group.

Mexico was the No. 2 market for U.S. potatoes last year, accounting for more than 10 percent of U.S. shipments of $390 million, according to the USDA. Idaho, Washington and Wisconsin are the top potato producers.

Mexico was the 16th largest market for U.S. cranberries in 2017, accounting for about 0.5 percent of U.S. shipments of $12.1 million, according to the USDA. Wisconsin, Massachusetts and New Jersey are the biggest cranberry-producing states.

Wisconsin produces nearly half of all Parmesan cheese in the United States, making 217.5 million pounds last year, according to the USDA.

BOURBON, CHEESE

25 percent on “Tennessee” whiskey and bourbon, fresh cheese.

Wisconsin produces more cheese than any other U.S. state, not including cottage cheese, followed by California and Idaho, according to the USDA.

LIGHTING FIXTURES, MOTOR BOATS

From 7 to 15 percent on some types of metal furniture, lamps and lighting fittings, fans and air pumps, aluminum kitchen wares and motor boats.