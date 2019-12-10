Canada's Freeland invited to Mexico talks as USMCA deal looms

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s government has invited Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland to talks in Mexico along with U.S. officials, a senior Mexican official said on Monday, as a final agreement on a new North American trade deal appeared to draw nearer.

U.S. Trade representative Robert Lighthizer and White House adviser Jared Kushner are attending the meeting in Mexico on Tuesday, a U.S. administration official said earlier.

Freeland’s office did not immediately provide comment. It was not clear if she had accepted the invitation.