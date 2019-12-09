Business News
December 9, 2019 / 11:21 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Canada's Freeland invited to Mexico talks as USMCA deal looms

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s government has invited Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland to talks in Mexico along with U.S. officials, a senior Mexican official said on Monday, as a final agreement on a new North American trade deal appeared to draw nearer.

U.S. Trade representative Robert Lighthizer and White House adviser Jared Kushner are attending the meeting in Mexico on Tuesday, a U.S. administration official said earlier.

Freeland’s office did not immediately provide comment. It was not clear if she had accepted the invitation.

Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Additional reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by Anthony Esposito

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below