Business News
June 5, 2019 / 3:42 PM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Republican Senator predicts U.S. will not impose tariffs on Mexico

1 Min Read

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) speaks to reporters on his way from the Senate floor after a vote at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. May 14, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Chuck Grassley, the Republican chairman of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee, predicted on Wednesday that the United States and Mexico would strike a deal to avert tariffs President Donald Trump has threatened to impose on Mexican imports.

Grassley told reporters Mexican officials will offer a “long list of things” to avoid the duties in talks this week with their American counterparts, adding that he thinks a possible deal could be announced on Thursday night.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Susan Heavey

