Mexican president says he wants to stay friends with Trump, American people

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday that Mexico is a friend of the American people and that he wants to continue being friends with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.
Lopez Obrador was speaking in the midst of a major bilateral dispute over trade, after Trump vowed to impose tariffs on all Mexican goods sold to the United States if Mexico does not contain a surge in migrants crossing the U.S. border.
