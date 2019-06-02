Mexican president says he wants to stay friends with Trump, American people

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador attends a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, May 31, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday that Mexico is a friend of the American people and that he wants to continue being friends with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.

Lopez Obrador was speaking in the midst of a major bilateral dispute over trade, after Trump vowed to impose tariffs on all Mexican goods sold to the United States if Mexico does not contain a surge in migrants crossing the U.S. border.