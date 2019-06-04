World News
Mexico president expects deal with U.S. before June 10 deadline

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is seen at a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, May 31, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he expects Mexico and the United States to reach a deal over migration before a deadline set by his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.

Trump says he will impose a tariff on all Mexican goods sold to the United States from June 10 if the Mexican government does not halt a surge in migrants, mostly from Central America, crossing into the United States from Mexico.

“I’m optimistic...that there will be a deal before June 10,” Lopez Obrador told his regular morning news conference.

