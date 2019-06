FILE PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walks off the Senate floor after making comments about Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on the 2016 election on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday there was “not much support” among his fellow Republicans for President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs on Mexico.

Speaking to reporters, McConnell said he hoped tariffs could be avoided through talks with a Mexican delegation visiting Washington.