Pence seeks 'tangible measures' from Mexico on migrant crisis

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, May 30, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Wattie - RC13B0C464F0

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ahead of high-stakes White House talks with Mexico on Wednesday, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence was looking for a comprehensive suite of proposals from visiting officials about stopping the surge of migrants from Central America, a White House official said.

“Trade and all other aspects of our relationship are critically important, but national security comes first and the White House is dead serious about moving forward with tariffs if nothing can be done to stem the flow of migrants,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“The vice president is eager to hear what tangible measures the Mexican government is prepared to take to immediately address this growing crisis,” the official said.