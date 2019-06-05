U.S. trade adviser Navarro: Mexico tariffs may not have to take effect

FILE PHOTO: White House trade adviser Peter Navarro listens to a news conference about a presidential executive order relating to military veterans outside of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, U.S. March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Wednesday that U.S. tariffs on Mexican goods may not have to take effect because Washington now has Mexico’s attention on the issue.

“We believe that these tariffs may not have to go into effect precisely because we have the Mexicans’ attention,” he told CNN, with Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Trade Representatives will meet with Mexican negotiators today in Washington.