FILE PHOTO - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives at Stansted Airport near London, Britain, June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday the United States could still slap tariffs on Mexico if not enough progress was made on its commitment to stem illegal immigration.

“If it’s the case that we’re not making sufficient progress there is risk those tariffs will go back in place,” Pompeo told reporters at a briefing.