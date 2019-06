FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during the opening reception at the GES 2019, The Hague, Netherlands June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is holding a one-on-one meeting on Wednesday with Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard following a larger meeting at the White House on trade and immigration, a State Department official said.