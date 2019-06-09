Business News
June 9, 2019 / 12:44 AM / in 32 minutes

Mexican president says he offered friendly relations with Trump in call

1 Min Read

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, June 7, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Saturday he spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump, offering him friendly ties and a commitment to dialogue, a day after a deal was reached that avoided tariffs on Mexican goods threatened by the U.S. leader.

Lopez Obrador was set to speak later on Saturday at a rally in the border city of Tijuana, just south of the U.S. city of San Diego.

“I told (Trump) that in Tijuana I will not raise a closed first, but an open and frank hand,” the Mexican president said in a post on Twitter.

Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below