Mexican president says he offered friendly relations with Trump in call

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, June 7, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Saturday he spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump, offering him friendly ties and a commitment to dialogue, a day after a deal was reached that avoided tariffs on Mexican goods threatened by the U.S. leader.

Lopez Obrador was set to speak later on Saturday at a rally in the border city of Tijuana, just south of the U.S. city of San Diego.

“I told (Trump) that in Tijuana I will not raise a closed first, but an open and frank hand,” the Mexican president said in a post on Twitter.