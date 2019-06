FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump reacts as he speaks at the Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride event after the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is considering delaying the imposition of tariffs on Mexican products that President Donald Trump has threatened to put in place on Monday to allow for more time for talks between the two nations, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.