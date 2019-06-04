Mexico's deputy foreign minister Seade met Lighthizer over tariffs: staff member

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's Deputy Foreign Minister for North America, Jesus Sead reacts during the delivery of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) deal, at the Senate building in Mexico City, Mexico May 30, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Deputy Foreign Minister Jesus Seade met with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Chamber of Commerce head Tom Donohue over a tariff and immigration dispute, a member of Seade’s staff said on Tuesday.

Mexican and U.S. officials are talks aimed at averting a major trade clash after U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to impose punitive tariffs on all Mexican goods in an intensifying dispute over migration.