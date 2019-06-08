U.S.-Mexico migration deal boosts USMCA approval drive-Mexico official

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The deal over migration struck on Friday between Mexico and the United States has given a boost to the process of ratifying a new North American trade deal known as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), a senior Mexican official said.

Jesus Seade, Mexican deputy foreign minister for North America, said on Twitter that the migration agreement meant that the USMCA ratification process was “stronger than ever.”

Signed by the leaders of the United States, Mexico and Canada at the end of last November, the trade deal must still be ratified by lawmakers in the three countries.