If trade spat worsens, Mexico should target Trump base: farm lobby

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The Mexican government should target agricultural goods produced in states that have voted for U.S. President Donald Trump’s Republican Party if the trade conflict between the two neighbors worsens, the head of Mexico’s main farm lobby said on Friday.

Bosco de la Vega, head of Mexico’s national farm council CNA, told Reuters that such retaliatory measures should only be applied as a last resort and that he supports the Mexican government’s efforts to first seek a negotiated settlement to the dispute.