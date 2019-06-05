Mexican president has list of potential retaliatory tariffs on U.S.: sources

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has received an official list of U.S. products that could be subject to retaliatory tariffs if across-the-board duties threatened by the Trump administration take effect, officials said on Wednesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump has pledged to apply a first round of tariffs on all Mexican imports next week if Lopez Obrador’s government does not stem the flow of mostly Central American migrants seeking entry into the United States.

Four sources familiar with the situation, who asked not be identified, citing the sensitivity of the matter, said the list was with Lopez Obrador’s office. One source said the president’s office had not taken a decision on the list.