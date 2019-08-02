Business News
August 2, 2019 / 5:55 PM / Updated 11 minutes ago

Mexico agriculture urges retaliation on U.S. tomato measures

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Tomatoes are pictured at a market stall in Mexico City, Mexico January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Several Mexican agriculture associations said in a statement on Friday the government should implement equivalent measures in response to a U.S. plan to inspect all tomato exports crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

Mexico and the United States have been in talks to end a 17.5% tariff on Mexican tomatoes imposed by the Trump administration in May after the two sides failed to renew an earlier agreement that halted a U.S. anti-dumping investigation.

Reporting by Sharay Angulo and Daina Beth Solomon

