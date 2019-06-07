World News
Trump says 'good chance' U.S. will make a trade deal with Mexico

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday there was a “good chance” the United States would make a trade deal with Mexico, but that if the two countries failed to make an agreement a 5% tariff would be imposed on Mexican imports on Monday.

“If we are able to make the deal with Mexico, & there is a good chance that we will, they will begin purchasing Farm & Agricultural products at very high levels, starting immediately,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“If we are unable to make the deal, Mexico will begin paying Tariffs at the 5% level on Monday!”

