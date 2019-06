FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters upon departure from the White House in Washington, U.S., May 30, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said part of the migrant deal with Mexico announced over the weekend had yet to be made public, despite denials by top Mexican officials.

“Biggest part of deal with Mexico has not yet been revealed!” Trump tweeted without giving further details. Representatives for the White House could not be immediately reached for comment on Trump’s remarks.