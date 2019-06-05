Trump says progress made in talks with Mexico but 'not nearly enough'

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar at Shannon Airport in Shannon, Ireland, June 5, 2019. Liam McBurney/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that progress was being made in talks with Mexico to stem the flow of migrants to the United States and would continue on Thursday, but unless an agreement can be reached a 5% tariff on Mexican goods would begin on Monday.

“Immigration discussions at the White House with representatives of Mexico have ended for the day. Progress is being made, but not nearly enough!” Trump said in a post on Twitter.

“Talks with Mexico will resume tomorrow with the understanding that, if no agreement is reached, Tariffs at the 5% level will begin on Monday, with monthly increases as per schedule,” the president added.