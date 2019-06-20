Mexico president: now Canada, U.S. must ratify USMCA trade deal

Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a news conference at National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, June 14, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday it was now up to Canada and the United States to ratify the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) after Mexico’s Senate approved the trade deal on Wednesday.

Lopez Obrador told his regular morning news conference that ratification of USMCA, which is due to replace the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), would help to give confidence to domestic and international investors in Mexico.