MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he expected Mexico’s Senate to ratify next week a new North American trade deal known as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

Speaking at his regular morning news conference, Lopez Obrador said he expected USMCA ratification to be the first order of business in an extraordinary session of the Senate set for next week.