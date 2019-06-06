U.S. House panel chairman says he'll seek to block any tariffs on Mexico

FILE PHOTO: House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal discusses his request to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig for copies of President Donald Trump's tax returns as he talks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., April 4, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo - RC15623F6E80

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee on Thursday vowed to take steps aimed at blocking tariffs on Mexican goods if President Donald Trump moves ahead with his economic threat to levy such imports on Monday.

“If the President does declare a national emergency and attempt to put these tariffs into place, I will introduce a resolution of disapproval to stop his overreach,” panel chairman Richard Neal, a Democrat, said in a statement calling the Republican president’s planned action “an abuse of power.”