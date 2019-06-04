U.S.-Mexico talks on Wednesday to be held around 3 or 4 p.m: official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Talks at the White House on Wednesday with Mexican leaders will be held around 3 or 4 p.m., a U.S. administration official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The talks, hosted by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, are aimed at pressuring authorities to clamp down on migrants heading for the southern U.S. border. President Donald Trump has threatened to apply tariffs on imports of Mexican goods unless the migration surge is stopped.