Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador attends a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, May 31, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Saturday he was encouraged by U.S. willingness to have dialogue over a plan by President Donald Trump to impose tariffs on Mexican goods and said he expected good results from a meeting in the coming days with the American side.