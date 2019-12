FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gestures as he speaks during a meeting at the Presidential Palace, in Mexico City, Mexico December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that he expected a speedy ratification by the U.S. Congress of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade deal after a congressional committee backed the accord on Tuesday.

Speaking at a regular government news conference, Lopez Obrador said there was “every indication” that Congress would complete approval of the deal in the next few days.