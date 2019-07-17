Business News
July 17, 2019 / 2:00 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Mexican president to meet U.S. congressional delegation, promote USMCA trade deal

Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador looks on during a news conference at National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, June 14, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he will tell a delegation of U.S. lawmakers visiting Mexico later this week that the USMCA trade deal is important for the region, and he called for its ratification by the U.S. Congress.

The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) has been approved by Mexico’s Senate, but must pass the U.S. and Canadian legislatures before coming into effect.

Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

