Mexico expects U.S. to begin lifting tariffs with trade deal signing: McClatchy

Trucks wait in the queue for border customs control to cross into U.S. at the Bridge of Americas in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Mexico expects Washington to begin lifting steel and aluminum tariffs against it later this month, when Canada, Mexico and the United States are slated to sign a revamped trade deal, the Mexican ambassador to the United States told McClatchy on Monday.

“It’s the expectation that by the time of the signing either a solution or a very clear track that gives enough certainty that a solution is coming,” Geronimo Gutierrez said in an interview with the news agency.

It was not immediately clear whether tariffs against Canada would also be lifted. A representative for the U.S. Trade Representative’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Trump administration imposed tariffs on metal imports from Canada and Mexico in June, citing national security reasons. Canada and Mexico retaliated with their own tariffs on numerous U.S. goods.

After more than a year of negotiations to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement, the three countries are expected to sign the deal on Nov. 30 at the Group of 20 summit in Argentina.

Legislators from the three countries still need to approve the pact before the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement goes into effect.