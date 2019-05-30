Mexico says North American trade deal could double investment in 2019

FILE PHOTO: The flag of Mexico changes in front of a large U.S. flag in front of the New York Stock Exchange September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Thursday that ratification of a new North American trade deal could double foreign investment in the country in 2019, as uncertainty would be reduced.

“Uncertainty would be drastically reduced over the imposition of unilateral tariffs for any reason, (such as) immigration,” Ebrard said in the Mexican Senate.

His comments come after the Washington Post reported U.S. President Donald Trump is preparing to threaten Mexico with tariffs to pressure the country to crack down on a surge of Central American migrants trying to reach the United States.