Mexico says U.S. voiced farm, investment concerns in trade meeting

FILE PHOTO: Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier gestures during an interview with Reuters in Mexico City, Mexico, on January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dave Graham

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The United States raised concerns with Mexico over agricultural issues and investment during a meeting of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) Free Trade Commission, the Mexican Economy Ministry said on Monday.

Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai discussed auto sector rules of origin, U.S. probes into Mexican agriculture products, Mexico’s labor reform and collaboration on environmental issues, the ministry said in a statement.