Mexico slaps tariffs on U.S. steel, agricultural products

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico will impose tariffs of 15 percent to 25 percent on U.S. steel products and on some agricultural goods, the Mexican economy ministry said on Tuesday, after pledging to retaliate against U.S. President Donald Trump’s metals tariffs.

FILE PHOTO: A worker cuts a piece from a steel coil at the Novolipetsk Steel PAO steel mill in Farrell, Pennsylvania, U.S., March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk/File Photo

The ministry published a list of new tariffs in the government’s official gazette, which included a 20 percent tariff on U.S. pork imports, apples and potatoes and 20 to 25 percent rates on types of cheeses and bourbon.

The ministry also said it was opening a 350,000 tonne tariff-free quota for imports of pork legs and shoulders from other countries.