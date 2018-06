MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico will start a dispute settlement process at the World Trade Organization over U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum, its economy ministry said in a statement on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: A worker inspects wire rod at TIM stainless steel wire factory in Huamantla, in the Mexican state of Tlaxcala October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo/File Photo

The economy ministry said it believed the U.S. tariffs violated WTO rules.