FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador attends a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard will travel on Tuesday to Washington to attend the Wednesday signing ceremony for the revamped North American Free Trade Agreement known as the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), the ministry said on Tuesday.