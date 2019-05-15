Not right time for Mexico to target new U.S. products in steel dispute: official

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Progress being made between Washington and Mexico City toward repealing U.S. tariffs on steel means it is not the right time for Mexico to target new U.S. products in retaliation for the duties, a senior Mexican official said on Wednesday.
“I don’t think it’s a necessary step,” said Mexican Deputy Foreign Minister for North America Jesus Seade, who has been a key player in talks to lift the tariffs. “Right now, the thing is to concentrate on closing the negotiation.”
Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel