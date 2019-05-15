Not right time for Mexico to target new U.S. products in steel dispute: official

FILE PHOTO: Jesus Seade, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's pick for NAFTA negotiator, speaks during an interview in Mexico City, Mexico July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Progress being made between Washington and Mexico City toward repealing U.S. tariffs on steel means it is not the right time for Mexico to target new U.S. products in retaliation for the duties, a senior Mexican official said on Wednesday.

“I don’t think it’s a necessary step,” said Mexican Deputy Foreign Minister for North America Jesus Seade, who has been a key player in talks to lift the tariffs. “Right now, the thing is to concentrate on closing the negotiation.”