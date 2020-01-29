U.S. Commerce Department opens anti-dumping probe into millwork from Brazil, China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Wednesday said it launched anti-dumping investigations into wood moulding and millwork product imports from Brazil and China worth about $500 million annually.

In a statement, the Commerce Department said it estimated possible anti-dumping duties of 86.7% for products from Brazil and 181.2% to 359.2% from China. The agency also is conducting an anti-subsidy investigation into the moulding millwork products from China.

The investigation is being launched following a petition earlier this month by the Coalition of American Millwork Producers, made up of seven U.S. manufacturers.

The Commerce Department said it is scheduled to make preliminary determinations in the cases on Feb. 24.