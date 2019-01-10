Chinese official 'most likely' to visit in January for trade talks: U.S. Treasury Secretary

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks to the news media after giving a television interview at the White House in Washington, U.S. December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.s. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will “most likely” visit Washington later in January for trade talks.

“The current intent is that the Vice Premier Liu He will most likely come and visit us later in the month and I would expect the government shutdown would have no impact,” Mnuchin said, speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill.

“We will continue with those meetings just as we sent a delegation to China.”