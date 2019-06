FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin enters a room as he meets French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire (not in the picture) on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Fukuoka, Japan June 8, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

(Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the U.S. government’s steps against Chinese telecommunications company Huawei Technologies Co Ltd are a national security issue and not related to trade.

“As we’ve said all along, the Huawei discussions are really national security discussions, they’re separate from trade”, Mnuchin told CNBC in an interview on Sunday.